Henry V. Ricci
Wappingers Falls - Henry V. Ricci, 97, died peacefully in his sleep at home on Friday, July 10, 2020.
Henry (Hank) was born in Brooklyn. NY on November 14, 1922; he moved with his family to Wappingers Falls in 1959. Henry was married to his wife, Ann, for over 50 years. Ann preceded him in death, passing in 2008.
He proudly served his country during World War II in the United States Army, 65th Division in the European Theater of the War. He later enjoyed a career with the Wappingers Central School District as a bus driver and custodian for 27 years, until his retirement.
Henry's pride and joy was his family. He is survived by his sons, James Ricci and Kathy Williams, and Henry V. Ricci, Jr. and his wife, Fern; and his grandchildren, Stephen, Jonathan, Nina and Thomas Ricci, Alexis Williams and Maya Hayes. He was truly a great husband, father and grandfather.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary, Mother of the Church, 106 Jackson Street in Fishkill. Social distancing practices will be strictly adhered to and masks are required. A private entombment will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hudson Valley Hospice, 374 Violet Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.
Arrangements are under the direction of Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 E. Main Street, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590. For directions or to send a personal condolence, please visit our website at www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com
