Henry "Hank" Wilga Jr.
Rhinebeck - Henry "Hank" Wilga Jr., 85, a lifetime resident of Rhinebeck, passed away at the Baptist Home of Brookmeade on September 13, 2020.
Born in Rhinebeck on April 23, 1935, he was the son of the late Henry and Olga Wilga Sr.
Hank attended the Police Academy and worked for many years for the New York State Police.
He is survived by his long-time friend and partner, Alice Colburn and several nieces as well as many friends.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife Florence.
There are no calling hours.
Hank will be buried in the Rhinebeck Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
