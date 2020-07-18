1/1
Henryk J. "Henry" Holtz
1933 - 2020
Henryk "Henry" J. Holtz

Poughkeepsie, NY - Henryk J. Holtz (known as Henry), 87, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away peacefully on Friday, July 17, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Henry was born on March 5, 1933 in Poland. He was the son of the late Pawel and Klara (Schroder) Holtz. Henry was predeceased by his devoted, loving wife, Danuta. He was employed by DeLaval Separator Company until his retirement in 1995 and was a member of St. Joseph's Church in Poughkeepsie. Henry enjoyed family gatherings, especially spending time with his grandchildren, keeping up with world news, and shopping for a good bargain and loved telling jokes and enjoyed making people laugh.

He is survived by his four children and their spouses: daughters Gabriela Holtz, Regina Abadsidis, Roza and son-in-law Donald Walsh, and son Marian and daughter-in-law Kelliann Holtz, all local residents. He was affectionately known as Dziadzia, by his many grandchildren, and Henio, by his friends. Henry is also survived by his nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild, as well as a host of relatives and friends in the United States and in Poland, Germany, and Austria. In addition to his wife and parents, Henry was predeceased by his brother and sister-in-law, Jerzy and Urszula Holtz, and his son-in-law, George Abadsidis.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 PM at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 218 Mill Street, Poughkeepsie, NY. In observance of New York State guidelines, we will be limiting visitors to no more than 33% of our maximum capacity; A distance of at least 6 ft. must be maintained amongst all individuals inside our funeral home and acceptable face coverings must be worn while inside. We kindly ask after paying your respects, that you exit promptly so that we can continue to move guests in and out of the funeral home. Street level parking and wheelchair entrance located in rear of funeral home off Vassar Street. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph's Church, 9 Lafayette Place, Poughkeepsie, NY, with burial to follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, 40 Evergreen Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY. In observance of New York State guidelines, there will be limited seating in the church; A distance of at least 6 ft. must be maintained amongst all individuals inside the church and acceptable face coverings must be worn while inside. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hudson Valley Hospice (https://www.hvhospice.org/donate-now/). The family would like to thank Hudson Valley Hospice for their wonderful care and support.

For directions, online condolences or to send the family a sympathy card, please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
JUL
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
Funeral services provided by
Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home
218 Mill Street
Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
(845) 452-7700
