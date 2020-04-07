|
Herbert Bunnenberg
Holmes - Herbert C. "Herby" Bunnenberg, 88, died on March 25, 2020 at Putnam Hospital Center in Carmel. He was a beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, husband, and brother.
Herbert was born in Yonkers on October12, 1931, beloved son of Beatrice and Herbert Bunnenberg.
A good portion of Herby's life was spent as a bus driver for the Chappaqua Central School District. He resided in Poughkeepsie for many years until 2017, when he relocated to Holmes.
He leaves behind his former wife and best friend, Beverly Linton of Wappinger Falls. Additional survivors include four children: Heather Duffelmeyer (Richard) of Holmes, Laura Lee Ulrich of Carmel, Brent Bunnenberg of Louisiana, and Brenda Bunnenberg of Louisiana; his grandchildren, Ryan (who lovingly referred to Herbert as "Grandpa Gritz"), Richie, Rylee, Katelynn, and Amanda (Tyler); his great-grandchildren, Tony and Aria; his siblings, Beatrice Glorioso, Robert Bunnenberg, and Gil Bunnenberg (Monica); also many nieces, nephews, and other relatives & friends.
Herby was predeceased by his parents as well as his sister-in-law, Janet Bunnenberg, and two brothers-in-law, Robert Bunnenberg and Anthony "Tony" Glorioso.
Herby was loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed. He is no longer in pain, and now joins his mother Beatrice and beloved brother-in-law Tony in Heaven. Until we are together again, all our love ~ Your Family.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. For online tributes, you can visit Herby's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2020