|
|
Herbert G. Day Jr.
Millerton, NY - Herbert Gilbert Day Jr., 86, of Millerton, NY, beloved husband of Evelyn (Silvernale) Day passed away on March 22, 2019, from complications due to Alzheimer's disease at Noble Horizon's Nursing Home in Salisbury, Ct, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Poughkeepsie, NY October 10, 1932, he was the son of the late Herbert and Blanche (Seaman) Day.
Herbert graduated from the Oak Wood School in Poughkeepsie and completed a degree in Photography from RIT in Rochester, NY.
After enlisting in the Navy during the Korean War and serving as a Corpsman on a destroyer escort ship, Herbert graduated from Dutchess Community College in Poughkeepsie as a Registered Nurse.
He worked for several area hospitals before moving to Syracuse in 1965 to complete a certification program in Respiratory Care. He worked at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, NY, as a Respiratory Care Therapist.
In 1968 he moved with his family to Clifton Springs, NY, where he ran the outpatient care center for the Clifton Springs Hospital and Sanitarium. During these years in Western New York State, Herb volunteered for the American Red Cross giving CPR certification classes. He also continued to photograph weddings part-time.
In 1976, he returned to the Dutchess County area and worked for Wassaic Developmental Center, Harlem Valley Psychiatric Center, and Hudson River Psychiatric Center as nursing supervisor and respiratory therapist.
In retirement, Herbert trained to be a Methodist Minister and presided over a small congregation at the Millerton United Methodist Church.
When not working, Herb enjoyed fly fishing, golf, and photography.
He belonged to the Webutuck Lodge F & A M in Millerton, NY, as a Master Mason and served as District Deputy for one year. He was Chaplain of the American Legion in Millerton, NY, for several years.
On July 12, 1953, Herbert married Evelyn Louise Silvernale of Millerton, NY, whom he met while working at St. Francis Hospital, Poughkeepsie. They both lived in Charleston, South Carolina until Herbert left the Navy. Evelyn was a nurse at the Naval Hospital.
They had four children, Mary Elizabeth (Sharon, Ct), Herbert III (deceased), Sally Anne (Catskill), and Nan Ellen (Millerton). They are also survived by 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.
Services will be held Saturday, April 6th, 2019, at the United Methodist Church in Millerton at 10:00am.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Legion Scholarship Fund, Millerton, NY 12546.
To sign the online register please visit peckandpeck.net
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019