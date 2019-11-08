|
Herbert Slater
Poughkeepsie - Herbert R. "The Godfather" Slater, 85, an area resident since 1996 and formerly of Yonkers, died on November 7, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Born in Ossining on December 17, 1933, he was the son of Rodney and Eleanor (Gockel) Slater. Herb proudly served our country in the US Army. He had been employed as a repairman at General Motors in Tarrytown, and then at Walmart in Fishkill.
Herb was a member of the United Methodist Church of Pleasant Valley. He enjoyed fishing and taking scenery pictures. He also loved to tinker.
On September 8, 1962 at Christian Apostolic Church in Tuckahoe, Herb married the love of his life, Jean Lombardo, who survives at home. Herb is also survived by his children, Daniel Slater and his wife Desiree of Wappingers Falls, Janine Grande and her husband Joseph of Perkasie, PA, Andrea Dahdal of Poughkeepsie, Steven Slater and his wife Linda of Poughkeepsie; his grandchildren, Ramy Dahdal, Jr., Athena Dahdal, Daniel Slater, Jr., Dominic Slater, Ryan Dahdal, Deslyn Slater, Xavier Banks and Anilina Slater; his great grandchildren, Giovanni Dahdal and Ezra Dahdal; his siblings, Carol Purdy and her husband Jack, his brother in law, Dan Garrido; his sister in law, Sandra Slater; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, George Slater and Mary Garrido.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 2-6pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The funeral service will be held on Monday at 10am at Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church, 92 Martin Road, Pleasant Valley. Interment will follow in St. Denis Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lutheran Care Center. Please visit Herb's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019