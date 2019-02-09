Services
McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.
1089 Main Street
Fishkill, NY 12524
(845) 896-2000
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:15 AM
St. Mary, Mother of the Church
106 Jackson Street
Fishkill, NY
View Map
Heriberto Chico


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Heriberto Chico Obituary
Heriberto Chico

BEACON - Heriberto Chico, 90, passed away peacefully on February 7, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.

Born in Ponce, Puerto Rico on January 25, 1929, he was the son of the late Carlos and Santos (Nieves) Chico. Heriberto proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War. He worked as a security doorman for R and Y Management until his retirement.

He enjoyed discussing politics and watching sports, especially the NY Yankees. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. Heriberto was a member of the Knights of Columbus.

He is survived by his daughters, Yvette Chico-Negron and her husband Stanley of the Bronx, Carmen Aquino and her husband Raymond of Wappingers Falls, and Judith Chico-Roman and her husband Edmundo of Gainesville, FL; her grandchildren, Michael and Isabelle Negron, Manny Aquino and his partner Rory, Raymond and April Aquino, III, Carlos and Brenda Aquino, Natalie Aquino and her partner Jose Ortiz, Rebecca and Daniel Costa, Alexandra Roman, and Rachel Roman and Valois Nunez; and his 15 great-grandchildren. He was also predeceased by his wife, Carmen Chico in April 2016.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 2-5 pm at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday at 10:15 am at St. Mary, Mother of the Church, 106 Jackson Street, Fishkill. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Wappingers Falls with military honors.

Please visit Heriberto's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 9, 2019
