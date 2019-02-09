Heriberto Chico



BEACON - Heriberto Chico, 90, passed away peacefully on February 7, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Born in Ponce, Puerto Rico on January 25, 1929, he was the son of the late Carlos and Santos (Nieves) Chico. Heriberto proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War. He worked as a security doorman for R and Y Management until his retirement.



He enjoyed discussing politics and watching sports, especially the NY Yankees. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. Heriberto was a member of the Knights of Columbus.



He is survived by his daughters, Yvette Chico-Negron and her husband Stanley of the Bronx, Carmen Aquino and her husband Raymond of Wappingers Falls, and Judith Chico-Roman and her husband Edmundo of Gainesville, FL; her grandchildren, Michael and Isabelle Negron, Manny Aquino and his partner Rory, Raymond and April Aquino, III, Carlos and Brenda Aquino, Natalie Aquino and her partner Jose Ortiz, Rebecca and Daniel Costa, Alexandra Roman, and Rachel Roman and Valois Nunez; and his 15 great-grandchildren. He was also predeceased by his wife, Carmen Chico in April 2016.



Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 2-5 pm at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday at 10:15 am at St. Mary, Mother of the Church, 106 Jackson Street, Fishkill. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Wappingers Falls with military honors.



