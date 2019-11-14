|
Heywood Vincent Smith
Poughkeepsie - Heywood Vincent Smith, 70, passed away unexpectedly on November 10, 2019 at Albany Medical Center.
Born January 6, 1949 in Alexandria, VA, the son of the late William Vincent Smith and Fannie Mae Jones.
Heywood attended private schools in Washington, DC and played sports with future congressmen and senators throughout his athletic career. Mr. Smith attended and graduated from Marist College initially studying to be a priest but changed his curriculum to Black History. While attending Marist College he played many sports and fell in love with the Hudson Valley. Heywood worked for the Poughkeepsie School District teaching Black History and worked for PIUS XII Holy Cross. Heywood took his wealth of knowledge to work for NYS Office of Children and Family Services in Highland for over 30 years where he mentored countless youth and colleagues.
He was a great father, grandfather, uncle and brother-in-law to his many valued family members and friends. He retired to enjoy time with his family and become a "professional" grandfather to his grandchildren. Heywood was a lifelong Washington Redskins fan. He was also passionate about politics, sports, history, and especially loved Jazz music. He was also heavily involved in youth sports in his community. He was a man that was always there for everyone, but never quite on time in getting there. His life ran in "Heywood time," walking to the beat of his own drum. Heywood will be remembered as a family man who enjoyed his community and extended neighborhood family.
Heywood is survived by his loving wife, Pamela Green-Smith; daughters, Nyato Murray (Chris), Velvette "Nikki" Kennedy, Briana Green; sons, Cheo Smith (Sheri), Alexander Smith, Erskine Green (Erin); grandchildren, Hannah Smith, Alana and Nadia Cathcart, Shaun Smith, Niya Kennedy, Vincent and Zuri Murray. He has also considered as his own Laquan McFarlane, Raphael Sheppard, Lekisha Green, Tamicca Jennings, Khary Riddick and Tonea Jennings. He will be remembered by his Marist College, OCFS, Arlington Grill and "The Chance" family.
In addition to his parents, Heywood is predeceased by his daughter, Brittany Green.
Mr. Smith will repose 10-11 a.m. Monday, November 18, 2019 at Beulah Baptist Church, 92 Catharine Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. at the church. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. "Committed To Being The Very Best". Call us anytime 452-2894 or 452-6143.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019