Hilary McAllister

MILLBROOK - Hilary Ford McAllister passed away at home on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from brain cancer.
Hilary is the daughter of the late Sue and Wallace Ford of Millbrook, NY. Born and raised there, Hilary had the good fortune of enjoying all the pleasures of this charming village and its' residents. Her parents, with their love and faith supported Hilary through all her many endeavors in life.
At an early age Hilary chose to pursue a nursing career. Her lifelong dedication to care for others began in the ER, then dialysis, cruise ship nursing, Healthshield/CHP and finally school nursing for Arlington Central Schools and Our Lady of Lourdes High School. She made many lifelong friends and mentors along her journey, and was always so thankful for every opportunity to learn, grow, give back and enjoy life! After several years of nursing for Holland America Cruise Lines and life on the high seas, she returned home and met her husband, Kelly McAllister. They were married in December of 1987 and so The McAllister family story began. Their daughters, Colleen and Janine, came soon after and being a wife and mother was what life was all about for Hilary. Their house was always having large family get togethers and Christmas Eve was her favorite time to celebrate with an open house to share the love!
Hilary inspired all of us with her brilliant mind, love, joy of life, faith and dedication to her family, friends and the countless lives she met and cared for.
Hilary is survived by her husband Kelly McAllister (Millbrook, NY) and her daughters Colleen McAllister (Rhinebeck, NY) and Janine McAllister (NYC). She is also survived by her sister, Angela Ford Kleinhans and her husband, Robert Kleinhans of Bluffton, SC.
The family would like to thank all those who have poured out their love and support for Hilary and the family during these many months of her illness. They would also like to thank the staff at Hudson Valley Hospice who took extraordinary care of her at home. Due to Covid-19, we regret that we cannot gather to extend our appreciation in person at this time, but we hope to have a Celebration of Life Mass for Hilary next year.
There will be no calling hours at this time. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph's Church in Millbrook, NY. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Hudson Valley Hospice Foundation, 374 Violet Avenue, Poughkeepsie NY 12601.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Allen Funeral Home, Millbrook.