Services
Libby Funeral Home Inc
55 Teller Ave
Beacon, NY 12508
(845) 831-0179
Resources
More Obituaries for Hilary Fiege
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hilary R. Fiege Jr.


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hilary R. Fiege Jr. Obituary
Hilary R. Fiege, Jr.

Beacon/Wappingers Falls, NY - Hilary R. Fiege Jr., 75, a longtime Beacon and Wappingers Falls resident, passed away on August 19, 2019. He was born on September 14, 1943 in Beacon, son of the late Hilary R. Fiege and Virginia M. Wager.

Hilary proudly served with the United States Marine Corp from 1960-1965 during the Vietnam Era.

He was employed at Chemprene in Beacon, NY for 32-years, working in sales.

Hilary is survived by his wife, Rosie (Bacon) Fiege; his 2 sons Anthony and Ronald Fiege; his 2 grandchildren, Jessica and Brandon. He is also survived by his sister and 3 brothers: Mary Laurelli, Richard Fiege, Donald Fiege and John Fiege. Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Paul Fiege.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the LIBBY FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES of 55 Teller Avenue, Beacon, NY 12508; Services will be private at the discretion of the family. To offer a message of condolence or share a memory, please visit: www.libbyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hilary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now