Hilary R. Fiege, Jr.
Beacon/Wappingers Falls, NY - Hilary R. Fiege Jr., 75, a longtime Beacon and Wappingers Falls resident, passed away on August 19, 2019. He was born on September 14, 1943 in Beacon, son of the late Hilary R. Fiege and Virginia M. Wager.
Hilary proudly served with the United States Marine Corp from 1960-1965 during the Vietnam Era.
He was employed at Chemprene in Beacon, NY for 32-years, working in sales.
Hilary is survived by his wife, Rosie (Bacon) Fiege; his 2 sons Anthony and Ronald Fiege; his 2 grandchildren, Jessica and Brandon. He is also survived by his sister and 3 brothers: Mary Laurelli, Richard Fiege, Donald Fiege and John Fiege. Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Paul Fiege.
Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the LIBBY FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES of 55 Teller Avenue, Beacon, NY 12508; Services will be private at the discretion of the family. To offer a message of condolence or share a memory, please visit: www.libbyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 21, 2019