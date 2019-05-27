|
|
Holly Barnes
Wassaic - Holly Ann Barnes, 62, passed away May 24, 2019, surrounded by loved ones at the Mid-Hudson Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, NY.
Holly was born on July 16, 1956, in Poughkeepsie to Maynard and Nancy Burhans. Her father worked for IBM and served in the army during the Korean War. Her mother worked as a telephone operator in Pawling. She graduated from Pawling High School in 1974 and attended Briarwood College. After graduation, she worked at the radio station WPLR in New Haven before meeting her husband, Scott, who is a surveyor. Holly and Scott married in July of 1994 and gave birth to their only son, Nicholas in December of 1995.
Holly was known for being passionate about art and music, but she was most well known for being remarkably selfless and compassionate. She always valued her friends' and family's wellbeing before her own. However, the person she cared for the most was her son, Nicholas. She never missed a single baseball or soccer game and always put him before herself.
Holly is survived by her husband, Scott; her son, Nicholas; her parents, Maynard and Nancy Burhans; her sister, Pamela Paugh and her husband Bob; her brother Matthew Burhans and his partner Mary Pat; her nephew Joshua Paugh; and her niece Rebecca Paugh.
Calling hours will be Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Horn & Thomes, Inc. Funeral Home, 83 East Main Street, Pawling, NY from 5-8 PM. Funeral services will be held at Pawling Central Baptist Church on Wednesday, May 29th at 10 AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Pawling Resource Center, PO Box 331, Pawling, NY 12564. Please put "In Memory of Holly Barnes" on the memo line.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 27, 2019