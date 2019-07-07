Services
Holly Lee Tiberio


1957 - 2019
Holly Lee Tiberio Obituary
Holly Lee Tiberio

Noblesville, IN - Holly Tiberio, 62, of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Riverview Health in Noblesville, Indiana. She was born on January 21, 1957 to Frank and Gloria (McCagg) Tiberio in Poughkeepsie, New York.

Holly worked in medical billing.

She is survived by her sister, Wendy Maue; niece, Danielle (Todd) Stockelman; nephew, Frank Maue; great-niece Ella Stockelman; great-nephew, Robby Stockelman; aunt, Janet McLain; and many cousins.

In addition to her parents, Holly was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Robert Maue.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Riverside Cemetery, 5th Street and Maple Avenue in Noblesville.

Condolences: www.randallroberts.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 7, 2019
