Hope Ann McLucas
Town of Unionvale - TOWN OF UNIONVALE- Hope Ann McLucas, 54, a life-long area resident, died unexpectedly as a result of an automobile pedestrian accident on June 7, 2019, in the Town of Washington.
She was born on June 21, 1964, in Poughkeepsie and is survived by her mother Patricia Fox Lesperance Kosinetz of Pleasant Valley, along with her sister, Patsy Kosinetz, and her companion, Bill Reynolds Jr., of Hyde Park. In addition to her mother, she is survived by several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins, as well as, her long-time friends, Debbie and husband, Phil Knauss, Darryl and Dana Secor, and Hope's Goddaughter, Madchen Knauss, and Debbie's sisters, Vickie and Missie. She was also survived by her former husband, Scott McLucas.
She was predeceased by her father, Joseph Lesperance, and first husband, Fred Newhard, step father, William Kosinetz and her beloved animals: Sissy, Reggie, Nicholas (dogs), Cali, Yoda, Blacky, (cats) and Samantha, her squirrel!
Hope was a graduate of Millbrook High School and was a School Bus Driver for the Wappingers Central School District for more than 20 years. Hope enjoyed life, spending time with friends going to shows, concerts, movies, hikes, parades and traveling in her early years which she loved camping at Cape Cod. She enjoyed celebrating holidays, most especially Thanksgiving, Halloween and Christmas!!!
She was the proprietor of the Tail Winds Café at Sky Acres Airport and Tail Winds West at the Dutchess County Airport. She developed strong relationships with her pilots, staff, and patrons.
She attended the Verbank United Methodist Church. Her true passion was her LOVE for ANIMALS for which she is survived by her precious dogs Freida, Charlie, and KiKi, along with her cats Gabby and Duke, and her parrots: Wooo and Maverick!
In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place.
Memorial calling hours will be from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9pm Sunday, June 23rd at Sweet's Funeral Home, Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
Graveside services and burial of her ashes will be at 11 am, Monday, June 24th at the Verbank Cemetery. Rev. Megan Sanders will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, Hope's family respectfully and strongly suggests that memorial donations to be made to the Hudson Valley Animal Rescue and Sanctuary, 9 Barnes Drive of Poughkeepsie, NY 12603 (www.hvars.org).
To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from June 16 to June 19, 2019