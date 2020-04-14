|
|
Horace W. Bull
Schoharie County - Schoharie & Poughkeepsie (Schoharie County): Horace W. Bull, born on June 5, 1928 in Portchester, NY to Albert W. Bull and Marguerite Rymph Bull, died on April 11, 2020 in Stamford, NY. He is survived by his son Mark D Bull (Denise) of Shelby, NC. as well as his son Albert M Bull (Roberta) of Middleburgh, NY. He is also survived by five grandchildren, five great grandchildren and 1 great, great, grandchild. He was predeceased by his brother Albert W Bull.
Horace was a student of Millbrook School. He was a member of Local 137, Operating Engineers for 40 years where he worked as a heavy equipment mechanic and operator. He completed several technical courses for heavy equipment. He was an Army Veteran serving from 1950 to 1952 as a maintenance engineer and received an honorable discharge as a Corporal. He was a member of the Elks Club, the Arlington American Legion Post 1302 and the Verbank United Methodist Church.
He was an avid gardener and pet owner. In his free time, he could be found enjoying his flower and vegetable gardens, when not helping others with home projects or making equipment or vehicle repairs. He also enjoyed spending time with his Scottie dog, Flossie who was dear to his heart. He also enjoyed shooting the breeze with anyone willing to take the time.
He will be greatly missed by his friends and family for his fun loving and opinionated personality. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family at a future date.
The Langan Funeral Home of Schoharie and the Robert A. Guffin Funeral Home of Cobleskill are assisting the Bull family. Please visit www.langanfuneralhome.com to leave a special message for Horace's family.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020