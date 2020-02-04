|
|
Horst Schaffner
Hyde Park - Horst Schaffner, a long-time resident of Hyde Park, NY, passed away at home on Saturday, January 4, 2020 after illness. He was predeceased by his wife Tina Schaffner of Hyde Park, NY and his younger brother Klaus Lang of Germany. He is survived by his daughter Lore Schaffner from his first marriage, her husband Luis Garcia, and his two grandchildren, Leo and Leila, as well as 2 nieces and a nephew in Germany and many friends both in Germany and the USA.
Horst was born in Thüringen, Germany in 1945, and was raised and educated near Frankfurt, Germany. After moving to the United States, he became a US citizen. A lifelong Engineer by trade, he was retired from his last position with Rhinebeck Savings Bank. He was active within his community and a member of community organizations, including St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church and Germania of Poughkeepsie. His love for Germania was evident through his membership there of over 50 years. He loved to dance, and was a member of the Germania Almrausch Schuhplattler Verein since 2008, and also formed Der Gemuetliche Tanzverein in 2013 where he taught free beginner ballroom dance lessons.
A celebration of Horst's life will be held at Germania of Poughkeepsie, 37 Old Degarmo Road, Poughkeepsie NY 12603 on Sunday, 2/9/20, from 1-4 PM. All friends are welcome. Donations in his honor may be made to Germania of Poughkeepsie. Committal services will be private for the family.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020