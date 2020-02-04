Services
Sweet's Funeral Home
4365 Albany Post Road (Rt. 9)
Hyde Park, NY 12538
(845) 229-2624
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Germania of Poughkeepsie
37 Old Degarmo Road
Poughkeepsie, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Horst Schaffner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Horst Schaffner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Horst Schaffner Obituary
Horst Schaffner

Hyde Park - Horst Schaffner, a long-time resident of Hyde Park, NY, passed away at home on Saturday, January 4, 2020 after illness. He was predeceased by his wife Tina Schaffner of Hyde Park, NY and his younger brother Klaus Lang of Germany. He is survived by his daughter Lore Schaffner from his first marriage, her husband Luis Garcia, and his two grandchildren, Leo and Leila, as well as 2 nieces and a nephew in Germany and many friends both in Germany and the USA.

Horst was born in Thüringen, Germany in 1945, and was raised and educated near Frankfurt, Germany. After moving to the United States, he became a US citizen. A lifelong Engineer by trade, he was retired from his last position with Rhinebeck Savings Bank. He was active within his community and a member of community organizations, including St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church and Germania of Poughkeepsie. His love for Germania was evident through his membership there of over 50 years. He loved to dance, and was a member of the Germania Almrausch Schuhplattler Verein since 2008, and also formed Der Gemuetliche Tanzverein in 2013 where he taught free beginner ballroom dance lessons.

A celebration of Horst's life will be held at Germania of Poughkeepsie, 37 Old Degarmo Road, Poughkeepsie NY 12603 on Sunday, 2/9/20, from 1-4 PM. All friends are welcome. Donations in his honor may be made to Germania of Poughkeepsie. Committal services will be private for the family.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Horst's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -