Horst Wittig
Pleasant Valley - Horst Wittig, 72, died Friday, April 26th, 2019 at the Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie NY of a cancer related illness.
He leaves behind his wife of 52 years, Rita Wittig; his son, Martin Wittig, his daughter Stephanie Summerall, his sister Doris Kraft, five grandchildren, a nephew, two nieces.; and many close friends.
Horst was born and raised in Germany, the son of Martin and Edith Wittig.
Horst and his wife Rita emigrated to the U.S. in 1969, to pursue their hopes and dreams, and raise a family. Horst completed an apprenticeship, as a licensed electrician, shortly before leaving Germany. Several years after moving to Pleasant Valley, Horst started his own franchise in 1974, as a Whirlpool service mechanic. Horst worked a total of 45 years in his own business as one of the companies most knowledgeable and skilled mechanics in his field. He took pride in his work and had many loyal customers and friends.
Horst Wittig was an avid outdoorsman, and nature enthusiast. He loved to go hunting with his son Martin, and he also enjoyed fishing at the Pleasant Valley Trout and Game Club. Horst was a lifetime member at the PV Trout and Game Club, and often served as a hunter's safety instructor and organizer for Pleasant Valley's Huck Finn Day.
Horst also enjoyed his other hobby as a ham radio operator. He enjoyed corresponding and making new friends with people all over the world on a custom-built antenna.
Horst will be greatly missed. He was an extremely caring and loving father, loyal friend, and husband.
A celebration of life will be held July 6th 12:00pm at the Pleasant Valley Presbyterian Church on 1576 Main St, Pleasant Valley NY 12569. A burial and gathering will be held after the service.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 9, 2019