Howard Darwin Beard


Howard Darwin Beard

Hudson, FL - Howard Darwin Beard, long-time Hyde Park resident, retired in Florida, passed away at Solaris Health Care Bayonet Point on Monday, June 3, 2019. Born March 9, 1930 in Troy, NY to the late George and Gladys Beard.

Howard is a Navy veteran and enjoyed a 30+ year career at IBM Poughkeepsie as an Electrical Engineer. Howard loved regaling friends and family with stories about traveling around the world for IBM.

He is survived by his wife, Lois (Mastan) Beard, to whom he was married 63 years. He is also survived by his children; Gary (Inge) Beard of Wallkill, New York and Melinda (Scott) Papador of Oconomowoc, WI. He is also survived by his brother Lawrence of Napa, CA and brother-in-law Jim Jewell of Waverly, NY. Also surviving are 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Howard was predeceased by his sister, Beverly Jewell.

The family would like to thank his caregivers, especially Kay at Gulfside Healthcare Services in Hudson, FL for their tender care of Howard.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 16, 2019
