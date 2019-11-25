|
|
Howard James "Windy" Milton, Jr.
Millerton - Howard James "Windy" Milton, Jr., 87, a lifelong Millerton, NY resident died peacefully on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Vassar Bros. Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, NY with his loving family at his bedside. Windy as he was affectionately known, retired from the Wassaic Developmental Center in 1986 following a 20 year career as a therapy aide, prior to that he worked for Taconic Products (K&E) in Millerton for approximately 10 years. Windy also worked for Webutuck School District as a bus driver in the transportation department for several years.
Born January 7, 1932 in the Irondale section of Millerton, he was the son of the late Howard J. and Marion (VandeBogart) Milton, Sr. Windy attended school in Millerton and on September 25, 1954 at Immaculate Conception Church in Amenia, NY he married Marion J. Taylor, a marriage that lasted over 65 years. Mrs. Milton survives in Millerton.
Windy was an active life member of the Millerton Fire Company for over 53 years. He became an honorary member in 2012. He served as Fire Police Captain and on the House Committee, where he was known to all as the "chief cook and bottle washer". He loved to cook at the Sunday morning breakfasts and evening dinners that the fire company hosted, many times with Marion and his children lending a helping hand. He was a longtime member of the Millerton Lions Club and enjoyed driving and delivering food for "Meals on Wheels". He drove the tractor and towed the hay wagon at Waubeeka Family Campground in Copake for many years and could often be found in his spare time socializing at the McDonald's in Millerton, where he received the "Customer of the Month Award" several times. He enjoyed bowling at Washington Lanes in Millbrook and playing horseshoes in a local league with his friends. Windy will be dearly missed by his loving family and his many friends. Millerton will forever be changed!
In addition to his wife Marion, Windy is survived by four children and their spouses; Dale H. and Lorrie Milton of Walton, NY, Michael E. and Mindy Milton of Millerton, James E. and Lyla Milton of Millerton and Laura and Leon Campbelll of Claverack, NY; a sister, Elizabeth Swartz of Stanfordville, NY; his son in law, Herbert Zullo of Hollowville, NY; seventeen grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. We has predeceased by a daughter, Wendy Zullo and brothers, Dale and Paul Milton.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 2-6pm at the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY 12546. The Millerton Fire Company will conduct services during calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 11am at Immaculate Conception Church, 4 Lavelle Road, Amenia, NY. Father Robert K. Wilson will officiate. Burial will follow at Irondale Cemetery, Millerton, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to the Millerton Fire Company, P.O. Box 733, Millerton, NY 12546. To send an online condolence please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019