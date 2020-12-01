Howard Petrick
Tivoli - Howard S. Petrick, 72, a lifelong resident of Tivoli, NY, passed away on Wednesday, November 25th, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, NY.
Born on December 14, 1947, in Rhinebeck, NY, he was the son of the late Howard and Frances (Brennan) Petrick. Howie served in the United States Army from 1966 to 1969 during the Vietnam War, attaining the rank of Sergeant.
For many years and until his retirement, Howie worked at Hudson River Psychiatric Center in Poughkeepsie as the Head of Grounds and Maintenance.
Known as "The Governor", Howie was always active in his community. He was a longtime active member of the Harris Smith Post 524 American Legion in Tivoli, NY. While at the Legion and for many years, he served as the "Pitmaster"- tending to the BBQ pit for their many chicken bakes, beef roasts, clambakes, and other community functions.
Howie also was a longtime high school baseball umpire throughout the region, and always welcoming a player to the plate at the start of the game with- "play ball Governor".
He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need and continued to do so right up until the end. He had a huge impact on many lives.
Perhaps his greatest joy came from raising his two son: Steven & Marc. He was active in their lives, coaching little league and attending all of their football games, often volunteering to help with the chain gang.
In addition to his loving sons, Steven H Petrick of East Greenbush, NY, and Marc Petrick of East Greenbush, NY; he is survived by his sisters, Kathy Petrick of Poughkeepsie, NY, Virginia (Ted) Myers of Suprise, AZ, and Patricia Culican of Hyde Park, NY; his nieces, Jodi Wyant of Hyde Park, NY, Rebecca Best of Hyde Park, NY, and Rae Ann Best of Hyde Park, NY; a nephew, George Best of Hyde Park, NY; his companion, Fran Colburn of Tivoli, NY; a longtime friend, Gloria Montross of Tivoli, NY; his former spouse, Janis Hapeman of Poughkeepsie, NY; along with extended family and numerous friends.
Friends may call at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 4 to 7 pm.
Graveside services with military honors will be held on Monday, December 7th, 2020 at 11:30 am at Red Church Cemetery, Tivoli, NY.
Due to Covid-19/ NYS Guidelines- masks, social distancing, & capacity limitations will be adhered too. During visitation, please be respectful to those who may be waiting to visit by keeping your stay brief if possible. Your patience is appreciated. Thank you.
Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY.
