1943 - 2019
Pleasant Valley - On September 19, 2019, Howard Snyder, loving Father, Grandfather, companion and friend, passed away at home, surrounded by family. He was born on May 10, 1943 in Poughkeepsie, NY to Anne (Madonna) and Linford Snyder. Howard was self-employed. In 1970, he started a commercial cleaning company and over the years, grew a successful business. He was an avid bowler, loved snowmobiling and enjoyed NASCAR. Howard will be forever missed by his love and companion, Susan LaTorre, his daughters, Laura Contarino (Eric Kastel), Debora Snyder (Chadwick Archibald), Sondra Near (Anthony Pica) and Susan Costantino, his stepchildren, Samantha Zabawski and Alex Zabawski, his grandchildren, Avery, Julia, Dillon, Ethan, Ally and Wyatt and several cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Linford Snyder and his sister, Penney Scacciaferro. In honor of Howard's wishes, no formal service will be held. Contributions may be made to Hudson Valley Animal Rescue.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019
