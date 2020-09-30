Hugh Jay Maurer
Wappinger - Hugh Jay Maurer, 91, passed peacefully at his home on September 29, 2020 with his daughter Lynnette and his faithful canine companion "True North" at his side.
Born in New Bremen, NY on September 7, 1929, he was the son of Lawrence Taffel Maurer and Lucy Wren Maurer. Hugh Jay proudly served our country in the US Navy Seabees Reserves from 1952 - 1987. He started his career as the owner of the Gulf Station on the southeast corner of Routes 9 and 52 in Fishkill, attached to Dick Uhl's Chevrolet, where he employed his brothers in addition to many young men of Fishkill, Cold Spring, Beacon, and Wappingers. He also worked as a General Contractor with Sonny VanVoorhis Lumber and Hudson Valley Building Materials / Roy C. Knapp & Sons. He also owned and operated his own clean sweeper. On Saturday mornings, he picked up the mail from the ferry in Beacon and delivered it to Beacon, Glenham, Fishkill, Hopewell Junction, Stormville, LaGrangeville and Millbrook. His final years were spent as a General Contractor in his home office, Hugh J. Maurer Contractors.
Hugh Jay was a very community minded individual. He was a member of the First Reformed Church of Fishkill, the Fishkill Rotary Club, the International Gourmateers of Fishkill, the Masons, and Protection Engine Company. He served as the President of the Fishkill Rural Cemetery Board, and they recently named the new mausoleum in his honor. He was inducted into the Dutchess County Baseball Hall of Fame. He also served as a board member for Vassar Brothers Hospital and the Millbrook Hunt; District Commissioner for the US Pony Club of America; and member of the US Pair Horse Driving Association where he qualified for the World Championships in the Summer of 1987.
On December 26, 1953, he married Virginia Lynne Bowles, who predeceased him on January 19, 1988.
In addition to Lynnette and "True North", other survivors include his brother, George Maurer of Syracuse; as well as many nieces and nephews throughout the country.
He was predeceased by four siblings: David Maurer, Neil Maurer, Gwen Schauer, and Sarah Maurer.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 3 at Fishkill Rural Cemetery, 801 Route 9, Fishkill. Please note: In accordance with NYS guidelines, face masks and social distancing are required and capacity may be limited.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Verplanck Farm Tenant House Restoration Project at Stony Kill Farm, 79 Farmstead Lane, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590.
