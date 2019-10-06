Services
Sweet's Funeral Home
4365 Albany Post Road (Rt. 9)
Hyde Park, NY 12538
(845) 229-2624
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Sweet's Funeral Home
4365 Albany Post Road (Rt. 9)
Hyde Park, NY 12538
Poughkeepsie - Hugh Mulcahy, 76, a long-time resident of Poughkeepsie, passed away on September 10, 2019.

For many years, Hugh was the proprietor of Elana's Tavern, Main Street, Poughkeepsie.

Hugh is predeceased by his loving wife Joan Mulcahy and grandson Donald Evans.

Hugh will be deeply missed by his four children, Huey, Christine, Melissa, and Pam, as well as his grandchildren, Jimmer, Kyle, Justin, Tiffany, Kenny, Travis, K.C., Harley, Katilyn, J.J., Briana, Tina, Christopher and Brittany.

A remembrance service will be held at 2pm on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte 9, in Hyde Park, NY. In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Oct. 6, 2019
