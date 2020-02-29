|
|
Hurshall H. "Mickey" Sears, Jr.
Millerton - Hurshall H. "Mickey" Sears, Jr., 55, a three year resident of Millerton, NY formerly of Amenia, NY died peacefully on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at his home in Millerton with his loving family at his bedside following a brief illness. Mr. Sears was a professional truck driver for over twenty years having made his way to forty eight of the fifty states. He worked for Braun Moving, Inc. of Newtown, CT for well over twenty years.
Born August 18, 1964 in Hinton, WV he was the son of the late Hurshall H. and Nancy C. (Richmond) Sears, Sr. He was an avid lover of rock and roll music and being on the road. He was a simple man of blue jeans, rock band t-shirts, and cowboy boots. He was also an avid animal lover especially his beloved dog ZooZoo.
Mickey is survived by his life companion, Anna Spadaccini of Millerton, his brother, David Sears and companion Carolyn Adkins of Hinton, WV; two sons, Derek Sears of Ancramdale and Brett Sears of Millerton; three daughters, Maura Sears and her fiancé Bill Hosier of Copake, Abigail Sears of Hillsdale and Charlene Sears of Millerton; five grandchildren, Noah "Monk" Sears, Austin Sherman, Audrey Wagoner, Declan Hosier and Riley Hosier as well as close nieces and great nieces in Hinton, Sarah McGuire and daughter McKenzie, Jennifer Stewart and her husband Joseph and their two daughters, Haley and Cicely.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 from5-7pm at the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY 12546. Calling hours will also be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 10am-12pm at Ronald Meadows Funeral Parlors, 130 Temple Street, Hinton, WV 25951. Funeral services will take place at 12pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Upland Memorial Cemetery in Hinton, WV. Memorial contributions may be made to the . To send an online condolence please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020