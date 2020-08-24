Ida Rose Tatelbaum
Dartmouth, MA - Ida Rose Tatelbaum of Dartmouth, MA, formerly of Brockton MA, passed away peacefully on August 21, 2020, surrounded by family. Beloved wife of the late Matthew Tatelbaum. Devoted mother of Ira Tatelabum and his wife Diane of Quincy, MA, Dr. Ronald Tatelbaum and his wife Shelley of Milton New York, David Tatelbaum and his wife Jan of South Dartmouth, MA, Nancy Waldman and her husband Stanley of North Dartmouth, MA and Josef Tatelbaum and his wife Grace Wang of South Dartmouth, MA. Loving sister to the late Dolly Federman and the late Moe Rubin. Adored grandmother of Laura, Chip, Evan, Pamela, Kara, Shane, Max, Heather, Spencer, Diem, Lisa, Scott, Everett, Emily, Julianna, Benn, Arielle, Ben, John and Daniel. Proud great-grandmother of Emerson, Quinn, Sophia, Katie, Matthew, Mattea, Phinn, Tyler, Poppy, Sammy and Millie.
Born to parents Israel and Jenny Rubin in Brockton, MA in 1924; Ida lived a life full of passion and ambition. Jenny instilled in Ida values of the old country she brought over from Poland— the importance of Judaism and an appreciation for her ancestors—as well as how to acclimate in America. Israel taught her the importance of hard work and how to pave your own path through his entrepreneurship in opening a leather factory. She experienced the death of her father at the young age of 19 years old who died in her arms. So, as the eldest of three she learned early on how to care for others, an attribute she would carry-on for the rest of her life as a nurse, mother and friend.
She moved to Cambridge in 1942 to attend nursing school because her mother wanted her to marry a doctor. There, she roomed with her lifelong friend Phyllis Solomon, who she is now reunited with. Upon graduation, she worked as a private duty nurse until she married the love of her life. Though her mother did not approve at ?rst, Ida had no doubts. They married in 1946 and quickly started what would become a family with ?ve children. While they struggled initially, by the time the fourth child was born, Ida and Matthew had become successful entrepreneurs themselves. What started from a little corner clothing store blossomed into a widely-known department store: Mars Bargainland USA. With Ida's unwavering support and Matthew's savvy business sense and undeniable charisma with customers, the store went on to occupy 16 locations. She was the rock that balanced it all; whether she was cooking traditional Jewish foods, advising Matthew on how to run the business, or keeping order in the house. Her strength and talents knew no bounds.
Together, she and Matthew accomplished it all. A house full of love and laughter—oftentimes the center of welcomed chaos— and a thriving business. Through it all, they never forgot their roots and devoted time to charity especially in raising money for Israel bonds.
Once retirement replaced the chaos, they spent winters in Boca Raton to ?nally ?nd some relaxation. That Florida house became the go-to vacation spot for the whole family—children and grandchildren—for years to come. She welcomed everyone with her fun-loving, playful personality that made visits extra special.
As the former captain of her high school team, Ida encouraged Matthew to play tennis. Some of their favorite memories were with their tennis groups in Dartmouth and Florida, couples who played together and more importantly, partied together. She leaves behind two of those friends, Sybil and Bunny. Ida played tennis like she did with everything in life—emblazoned in style and grace.
When Matthew passed in 2005, Ida decided the best way to honor him was to keep the family together. So, she started annual family reunions that are still on-going to this day. Family was the center of their lives. Everything she did was for family.
Her life and all of the beautiful memories will always remain as a blessing to us all.
Private Graveside service on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Remembrances in her memory may be made to Congregation Tifereth Israel, 145 Brownell Ave., New Bedford, MA 02740 or charity of your choice
.