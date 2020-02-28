|
Ignazio Borsina Sr.
Highland - IGNAZIO BORSINA SR
HIGHLAND - "Nat" Borsina, 92, passed away on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. He was born in Highland, NY, Sept. 30, 1927, son of the late Caroline and Joseph Borsina. Nat is survived by a son Ignazio Borsina Jr., sister-in-law Helen, great and great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends. He was predeceased by his loving wife Augusta, a daughter Rosemary Spencer, two brothers, Joseph and Michael, five sisters, Ida, Marjorie Coons, Angela Fabiano, Katherine Simpson, and Mary Giordano. A lifelong resident of Highland, Nat served on the Town of Lloyd Police dept. and was a proud life member of Highland Hose Co. #1. Nat was always willing to help his neighbor, mowing lawns or shoveling snow. Visitation will be Monday 10am-12pm, Sutton Funeral Home, Highland. A service and burial at Highland cemetery will follow immediately after.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020