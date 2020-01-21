|
|
Ignazio Caci
Highland - Ignazio Caci, 74, a thirty-five-year resident of Highland passed away on January 19, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Ignazio was born in Gela, Sicily on August 3, 1945. He was the son of the late Francesco and Maria Caci.
On May 20, 1980, he married Nancy Incorvaia at Mount Carmel Church in Gela. Mrs. Caci was the love of his life and she survives at home.
Ignazio was an Upholsterer and worked as a Supervisor at the Poughkeepsie Grand Hotel. He retired in 2008, but his craftsmanship lives on through items he reupholstered for everyone in his family. Ignazio also spent countless hours tinkering in his garage, inventing solutions for any problem he encountered.
He was a loving father to his two surviving sons: Francesco & daughter-in-law Julia of North Carolina, and Vincenzo & daughter-in-law Krystle of Highland.
Ignazio is also survived by three grandchildren who he cherished: Valentino, Sebastiano, & Massimo, and a sister: Rosaria, as well as brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and many nieces & nephews.
His family will miss his generous heart, jokes, whistling, stories, and cucuzza & basilico from his garden.
Calling hours will be held on January 23rd, from 4-8 pm at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home Inc., 218 Mill St. Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. Wheelchair accessible entrance located in the rear of funeral home on Vassar St.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday January 24th at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Poughkeepsie. Burial will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery in Poughkeepsie. For directions or to send an online condolence or sympathy card please visit www.torsonememorial.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020