Ilga Kristapsons
POUGHKEEPSIE - llga Kristapsons, 89, passed away on February 3, 2019, in Highland, NY, after a lengthy illness. Born in Latvia in 1929, she was the daughter of Janis and Emilija Purgailis. She was married in 1951 in Hudson, NY, to Janis R. Kristapsons, who predeceased her in 1984. She is survived by her son Maris and daughter-in-law Mary, of Pleasant Valley, NY; her daughter Dace, of Columbiaville, NY; granddaughters Silvija, of Boston, MA, and Talija, of Dallas, TX; and her sister Daila Fuksis, of Willimantic, CT. Another sister, Guna Purgailis, predeceased her in 1972.
Arrangements are being handled by Allen Funeral Home, Pleasant Valley, NY. Funeral and interment will take place on May 26, 2019, at Latvian Memorial Park, Elka Park, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations in her memory to the .
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 15, 2019