Services
Libby Funeral Home Inc
55 Teller Ave
Beacon, NY 12508
(845) 831-0179
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020
Fishkill Rural Cemetery
Fishkill, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ilmars Upitis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ilmars Upitis


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ilmars Upitis Obituary
Ilmars Upitis

Formerly of Beacon & Highland, NY - Ilmars Upitis, 86, formerly of Beacon and Highland, recent years of Haverstaw, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2020. He was born on July 22, 1933 in Riga, Latvia, son of the late August & Alvina Upitis; he was a native of Latvia, having immigrated to the United States in the 1950s.

He was a graduate of the Pine Plains Central High School, Class of 1952; Ilmars was a very intelligent man, who spoke several languages starting with his native of Latvian, English, German and Spanish.

Ilmars worked as a skilled carpenter for the Northeast Local Union in Ulster County, NY for many years until retiring. He enjoyed many things in life like; skiing, cars and watching sport-car racing; and had a deep love for music, playing the piano and accordion, and singing.

Ilmars is survived by his sister Zaiga Greenhalgh of New Hampshire and brother Alvis Upitis of Hawaii; and his stepchildren: Carmela Lujan and Juan (Alison) Ugarte; and 7 grandchildren: Liliana, Tatiana, Gioconda, Manuel, Johnny, Nickie and Anthony; and 12 great-grandchildren; and his nephew Andries & 2 nieces Alice and Sylvia (Wayne) also survive him.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife Maria Chavez Upitis on April 26, 2017; he was also predeceased by a stepdaughter Myrta Ugarte.

"In light of the recent worldwide occurrences dealing with the outbreak of COVID-19, FOR IMMEDIATE FAMILY ONLY, there will be a brief private viewing followed by a Graveside Service on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the Fishkill Rural Cemetery, Fishkill. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the LIBBY FUNERAL HOME, 55 Teller Avenue, Beacon, NY 12508 845-831-0179. To offer a message of condolence or share a fond memory, please visit: LibbyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ilmars's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -