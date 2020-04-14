|
|
Ilmars Upitis
Formerly of Beacon & Highland, NY - Ilmars Upitis, 86, formerly of Beacon and Highland, recent years of Haverstaw, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2020. He was born on July 22, 1933 in Riga, Latvia, son of the late August & Alvina Upitis; he was a native of Latvia, having immigrated to the United States in the 1950s.
He was a graduate of the Pine Plains Central High School, Class of 1952; Ilmars was a very intelligent man, who spoke several languages starting with his native of Latvian, English, German and Spanish.
Ilmars worked as a skilled carpenter for the Northeast Local Union in Ulster County, NY for many years until retiring. He enjoyed many things in life like; skiing, cars and watching sport-car racing; and had a deep love for music, playing the piano and accordion, and singing.
Ilmars is survived by his sister Zaiga Greenhalgh of New Hampshire and brother Alvis Upitis of Hawaii; and his stepchildren: Carmela Lujan and Juan (Alison) Ugarte; and 7 grandchildren: Liliana, Tatiana, Gioconda, Manuel, Johnny, Nickie and Anthony; and 12 great-grandchildren; and his nephew Andries & 2 nieces Alice and Sylvia (Wayne) also survive him.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife Maria Chavez Upitis on April 26, 2017; he was also predeceased by a stepdaughter Myrta Ugarte.
"In light of the recent worldwide occurrences dealing with the outbreak of COVID-19, FOR IMMEDIATE FAMILY ONLY, there will be a brief private viewing followed by a Graveside Service on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the Fishkill Rural Cemetery, Fishkill. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the LIBBY FUNERAL HOME, 55 Teller Avenue, Beacon, NY 12508 845-831-0179. To offer a message of condolence or share a fond memory, please visit: LibbyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020