Ilse Rosenschein
Poughkeepsie - ILSE ROSENSCHEIN of Poughkeepsie, passed away peacefully on Thursday February 20, 2020 at the age of 93. Ilse was the beloved wife of the late Warner Rosenschein; loving mother of Monica Frydman; loving grandmother of Alex Libin and Madeline Libin, and loving great grandmother of Liana Libin.
All who knew Ilse new that there wasn't a kinder, more generous, helpful and giving person. For most of the past twenty-years Ilse gave of herself as a volunteer at Vassar Hospital, giving comfort to patients in Same Day Surgery and operating the Gift Shop. Ilse also volunteered to help wheelchair-bound residents of local nursing homes at an age where she might have been in one herself.
Born in Leipzig Germany in 1928. Ilse was fortunate to arrive in the United States in 1939 as the Nazis started rounding up Jews in her hometown, escaping certain suffering, unlike many of her family members.
Ilse moved with her parents to rural Forest Hills, Queens where she graduated with the first graduating class from Forest Hills High School. As an avid Ping pong player Ilse earned awards for her lifelong Ping Pong passion.
When she was 18-years old she met Warner, her future husband at a party at the home of Henry Kissinger, who was then living in the German Jewish enclave of Washington Heights.
They married on May 18th, 1946.
Warner, who many described as eccentric, introduced Ilse to his passion for railroads and movie making, which became hers as well. They both built a Cable Car from the street, up 1,000ft, to the house they built at the top of a hill in Oakland NJ. Together they built their own boat, rode railroads all over the world and loved the movies.
Ilse was instrumental in forming Biograph Pictures, their he Motion Pictures Company, which Warner and Ilse formed in 1952. They were pioneers in the early days of late-night television commercials, producing such classics as Popeils Pocket Fisherman, the Ginsu Knife, Samsonite Luggage and many others.
It was the travelogues they made for Lufthansa Airlines, which took them, and their young daughter Monica, all over the world. In 1975, they moved from their house and studio, and retired to the Hudson Valley, overlooking their beloved Hudson River in New Hamburg.
Ilse will always be remembered as her daughter's best friend, an extraordinary grandmother to Madeline and Alex Libin, and never missed any of a concerts, graduations and sports games.
Seven years ago, Ilse started suffering from dementia. It was Peppy Maodza, who cared for her 24/7. Without the love and attention of Peppy, Ilse would not have had the quality of life Peppy made possible.
Ilse was a woman who gave to the world and the world will miss.
Graveside Services will be held Friday, February 22, 2020, at 12 Noon in Temple Beth-El Cemetery, Rt. 44, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Rabbi Daniel Victor will officiate.
Contributions to Temple Beth El or in honor of Peppy to "Save the Children - Zimbabwe" her country, which is suffering unbearable deprivation, condemning over 90% of the Zimbabwean population to extreme poverty.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020