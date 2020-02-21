|
ILSE ROSENSCHEIN of Poughkeepsie passed away peacefully on Thursday February 20, 2020 at the age of 93. Ilse was the beloved wife of the late Warner Rosenschein; loving mother of Monica Frydman and mother-in law of Jacob Frydman; loving grandmother of Alex Libin, Sandra Di Capua and Madeline Libin and loving great grandmother of Liana Libin.
All who knew Ilse knew that there was no kinder, more generous, helpful and giving person. For most of the past twenty-years Ilse dedicated herself as a volunteer at Vassar Hospital, giving comfort to patients in Same Day Surgery and offering a bright smile to customers in the Gift Shop. Ilse also volunteered to help wheelchair-bound residents of local nursing homes at an age where she might have been in one herself.
Born in Leipzig, Germany in 1926. Ilse was fortunate to arrive in the United States in 1939 as the Nazis started rounding up Jews in her hometown, escaping certain suffering, unlike many of her family members.
Ilse moved with her parents to then-rural Forest Hills, Queens, where she graduated with the first graduating class from Forest Hills High School. As an avid ping pong player Ilse earned awards for her lifelong ping pong passion.
When she was 18 years old, she met her future husband Warner, at a party at the home of Henry Kissinger, who was then living in Washington Heights.
Ilse and Warner married on May 18th, 1946.
Ilse's husband Warner, who many described as eccentric, introduced her to his passion for railroads and movie making, which then became shared passions for the couple. At their home in Oakland, NJ, they built a cable car, which climbed the 1,000 feet elevation from the street to their hilltop home. Together they also built their own boat, rode railroads all over the world and were devoted movie-goers, never missing a new release.
In 1952, they started Biograph Pictures, their motion picture company, which Ilse was instrumental in forming and operating. They were pioneers in the early days of late-night television commercials, producing such classics as Popeil Pocket Fisherman, the Ginsu Knife, Krazy Glue, Samsonite Luggage and many others.
It was the travelogues they made for Lufthansa Airlines, which took them and their young daughter Monica, all over the world. In 1975, they moved from their house and studio in New Jersey and retired to the Hudson Valley, overlooking their beloved Hudson River in New Hamburg. While living in the New Hamburg, Ilse made her mark within the community, dedicating herself to volunteerism at Temple Beth El, Vassar Hospital and local nursing homes.
Seven years ago, Ilse began suffering from dementia, at which time we welcomed Perpetua (Peppy) Maodza into our family. Peppy cared for Ilse 24/7; without her love, attention and dedication, Ilse would not have had the quality of life that Peppy made possible.
Ilse will always be remembered as her daughter's closest confidant, her grandchildren's' greatest fan and a devoted friend to all who were lucky enough to have met her. Ilse was a woman who gave to the world and the world will miss.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Temple Beth El, Hudson Valley Hospice, or in honor of Peppy's home country of Zimbabwe, to the "Fairfield Outreach and Sponsor Association", an organization that provides for the need of orphaned children in Zimbabwe.
Services were Friday, February 21, 2020 at Vassar Temple Cemetery.
www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020