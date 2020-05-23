|
|
Ina Adam
East Fishkill - Ina Adam, 85, died at home in Hopewell Junction surrounded by her loving family on Friday, May 22, 2020. She stayed sharp until the end, ready to leave this earth as her body failed her, and she thanked the Lord for the blessings He gave her. She is now out of pain and at peace in Heaven with her loved ones.
Ina - formerly of Beacon, Riverdale and Yonkers - was born on May 7, 1935 in Glasgow, Scotland to James Fleming and Georgina (Ina) Murdoch Ferns. She married the love of her life, Adam Stewart Adam, on September 28, 1956 at Bridgeton St. Francis Church. Seeking the land of opportunity and the 'American Dream,' they immigrated to the United States in 1957.
Ina leaves behind her husband of 63 years and her four daughters: Georgina "Gina" Cerillo and husband Tom (Fort Myers, FL), Betty Byrnes and husband Peter (Riverdale, NY), Patricia Adam McCarthy and husband John (Hopewell Junction, NY), and Carol Keenan and husband John (Buchanan, NY). The "girls" were always her pride and joy, which grew when her seven grandchildren arrived: Jason Cerillo, John Adam McCarthy and wife Alyssa, Thomas Cerillo, Andrew Stewart McCarthy and wife Julia, Daniel McCarthy, Elizabeth Keenan, and Katherine Keenan. She also leaves behind her sister-in-law Nan Fleming (Glasgow, Scotland) and dozens of nieces and nephews who she loved fiercely.
Ina was predeceased by her parents and all of her siblings: James Fleming, John Fleming, Winifred Berry, and Catherine Traill.
Ina loved to play bingo, card games, pokeno, and the casino, but she hated to lose. Always ready for an adventure, Ina enjoyed travelling and dancing. But most of all, she looked forward to time with her family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Catholic Guild for the Blind in Poughkeepsie or Hudson Valley Hospice. A private memorial service will be held immediately, and the celebration of her life that Ina so wanted will happen in the near future. Arrangements are being handled by McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., Hopewell Junction. Please visit Ina's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 23 to May 24, 2020