Inez Belle Shafer
Hyde Park - Inez Belle Shafer, 90, died on 16 April 2019. She was born in Beacon on 26 May 1928, the daughter of the late Frank and Hilda Blauvelt Eignor. Following her mother's untimely death at the age of 22, Inez was lovingly raised by her beloved grandmother, Rosa Blauvelt. She attended Poughkeepsie City Schools.
On 4 September 1948, she married the love of her life, Kenneth Shafer, at the former Washington Street Methodist Church in Poughkeepsie. Mr. Shafer predeceased her in April 2006.
Inez is survived by one daughter, Ruth Campbell; three sons, William Campbell, and wife, Carol, Robert Campbell and wife, Carol, and Ralph Campbell and wife, Cindy; daughter-in-law, Karen Shafer, and son-in-law, Jay Curtis.
She is also survived by her grandchildren, Kenneth Shafer lll and wife, Belen, Daniel Shafer and wife, Amanda, Jennifer Duncan and husband, Rob, Jay Curtis and wife, Clare, Tina Bogart and husband, Matt, Vicki Campbell, Shelley, Danielle, and Brett Campbell, and William Jr., Kevin and Nicole Campbell.
Inez also had the good fortune of being the great-grandmother of Kenneth Shafer IV, Brook Shafer, Mikayla Shafer, Ryean-Marie, Jordyn-Alyse, and Peyten-Michele Duncan, Quinn and Jack Curtis, and Nate, Amanda, and Nick Bogart.
She was predeceased by her brother, Alvin, and her sister, Marcella.
Aside from being predeceased by her husband, she was heart-breakingly predeceased by her son, Kenneth Jr., in 2012, and her daughter, Gail, in 2013. She is most certainly celebrating her reunion with the three of them.
Inez had many interests and was involved in many organizations. When she was younger, she marched with the Vagabond Drum Corps and Lagrange Ladies Auxiliary. She was very involved with her children while they were growing up. She was an avid Den Mother for the Boy Scouts and a treasured parent volunteer for the Pacers Drum Corps.
An extremely hard worker, Mrs. Shafer worked for many years at Western Printing in Poughkeepsie until it closed. After retirement, she loved the time spent traveling the east coast with "Big Ken" in their travel trailer. Inez enjoyed league bowling with her family. She found great strength in going to church at the United Methodist Church of Hyde Park until a couple of years ago when she could no longer drive. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society Gable Girls and she volunteered at the former St. Francis Hospital.
She was always focused on her family. One of her most cherished family traditions was hosting Sunday Dinner. For years and years and years, family would gather around her kitchen table, that always fit more people than would seem possible. She loved having everyone there all-day watching games and playing games and feeding them dinner and supper.
Inez lived a long 90 years. Despite many hardships throughout her life, she always said she lived a good life and always had a smile on her face. She will be missed by many.
Calling hours will be from 4 to 7 pm, Monday, April 22nd and from 10 to 11 am, Tuesday, April 23rd (prior to service) at Sweet's Funeral Home, Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
Funeral services will be at 11 am, Tuesday at the Funeral Home with Rev. Kregg Gabor officiating.
Burial will follow in the family plot in LaGrange Rural Cemetery.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 21, 2019