Inez M. Brown
Beacon, NY - Inez M. Brown, 96, a life-long Beacon resident, passed away on August 30, 2020 at the Wingate At Beacon Nursing Facility. She was born on June 24, 1924 in Glenham, daughter of the late Fred and Emma (Dinges) Travis. Inez attended Beacon City Schools, and graduated from Beacon High School in 1941.
She married Theodore 'Ted' Brown in 1953 while in Middletown, NY; they spent the rest of their lives living in Beacon. They used to love travelling extensively together. Ted predeceased her on November 29, 2006.
Inez worked as a telephone operator for NY Telephone in Beacon, and later as an office manager at Emery & Webb Insurance Company in Fishkill, for 29-years until she retired. She also volunteered at Highland Hospital, when it was in Beacon.
Inez was a faithful (life-long) member of the Christ Church United Methodist of Beacon; she taught Sunday School, Bible studies; she was active in the United Methodist Women's Group.
Along with her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brother Robert Travis. Inez is survived by her nieces and nephew: Christine Metz, Dawn Fitzpatrick and Robert Travis; and a host of her church family-friends, especially Keith and Peggy Cullen-Shipp.
A Memorial Gathering will be held 12 Noon on Sunday September 6, 2020 at the Christ Church United Methodist, 60 Union St at Phillips, Beacon, NY 12508; and a private interment at the discretion of her family. In light of the recent pandemic occurrence and due to restrictions; social distancing is required, capacity is limited, masks must be worn while gathered inside church.
Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the staff of LIBBY FUNERAL HOME, 55 Teller Avenue, Beacon, NY 12508