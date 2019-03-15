|
|
Inez Thorpe Batten
Beacon, NY - Inez Batten, 96, a longtime Beacon resident, passed away peacefully on March 12, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Lancaster, SC on May 21, 1922, she was the daughter of Samuel and Elizabeth (Nathan) Patterson. The family moved to Dutchess County, NY in the 1930s, where Inez was educated in the Beacon City Schools. Inez was employed at IBM in East Fishkill, for many years until retiring in 1987.
She enjoyed family reunions and quality time with her family. Inez was an avid reader, and she loved sewing, collecting elephants, ceramics & gardening.
A longtime faithful member of the Faith Temple Church of God of Beacon, NY; Mother Batten loved the Church and its members.
Inez is survived by her 5 sons and 2 daughters: William (Pearl) Jackson, Chester Thorpe, Michael (Helen) Thorpe, Alan Thorpe, Donald Thorpe, Joann Blake and Sandra (Derriell) Looby; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, grand's & friends.
She was predeceased by her loving husband James Batten, 2 sons Fred Jackson and Henry Thorpe, and 1 grandson Jamel Blake; and also 3 brothers & 2 sisters.
Friends & Family will gather on Monday, March 18 from 9:00-11:00am at the Faith Temple Church of God, 22 N. Cedar St., Beacon, where a home-going service will be offered at 11AM, followed by burial at the Fishkill Rural Cemetery, Fishkill, NY.
The family wishes to give a special thanks to Inez's daughter-in-law Helen Reed and the Hudson Valley Hospice for the care given and shown. The family wishes in lieu of flowers that memorial donations be made to the Hudson Valley Hospice, 374 Violet Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of LIBBY FUNERAL HOME, 55, Teller Ave., Beacon, NY 12508 845-831-0179. To offer a personal condolences to the family, please visit: www.libbyfuneralhome.com
