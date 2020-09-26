Ira "Jerry" Lang
Our family sadly lost our beloved Ira "Jerry" Lang on Wednesday September 23, 2020.
Jerry, as he was fondly referred to, was born on September 2, 1939 in the Bronx, NY. As a young man he served in the Airforce for a short period of time and then became a "jack of all trades", ending up in his true calling, which was as a car salesman. He loved anything to do with cars and spent many years in the business. He especially had a fondness for classic cars and could tell you what the year, make and model were of most any car he looked at.
He was a resident of Dutchess County New York for the majority of his life and recently moved to Delray Beach, FL with his beloved wife Sharon.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Sharon Lang, their three children, Rhonda Lang, Barry Lang and Melanie Lang (Brian Chambers), as well as a grandson Lawrence Lang and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Joe and Gussie Lang, and his four brothers Sam Lang, Meyer Lang, Stanley Lang and Harold Lang.
A celebration of Jerry's life will be planned for the Spring of 2021 with details to follow and the family will hold a hybrid (in person and virtual) sitting of Shiva on Tuesday September 29, 2020 and Wednesday September 30, 2020 from 12:00 - 4:00 pm at the Lang home in Delray Beach, FL. Details to be sent out shortly.
Those wishing to honor his life can make a donation in his name to the American Cancer Society
or the Alzheimer's Association
.