Ira Steinberg
HOPEWELL JUNCTION - Ira H. Steinberg, 75, an East Fishkill resident for over three decades, passed away peacefully on December 12, 2019 at home after a courageous two-year battle with lung cancer.
Born on October 16, 1944 in New Haven, CT, he was the son of the late Martin and Frances (Massey) Steinberg. As an entrepreneur, Ira spent many years as an airplane pilot, radio announcer, TV broadcaster, vending machine company owner, and a bus operator which he did beginning in 1977. His biggest accomplishment was cofounding Coach Tours in 1984 from which he retired as President in 2018.
Ira volunteered for many East Fishkill community organizations. He was a member of Hopewell Hose Fire Company. A proud member and past Vice President of the East Fishkill Rescue Squad, he was also an EMT and ambulance driver. Many people will remember him driving different floats in the East Fishkill parades over the years. He enjoyed traveling, especially by train, across the country. He was a member of the United Motor Coach Association and the Danbury Railway Museum. Most of all, he loved spending time with friends and family.
Ira is predeceased by his wife Rosemary and is survived by his children and their spouses, Alison Schukal, James and Luba Schukal, Lauren and Ricky Rowland; his grandchildren, Cheyenne and Maxwell; his siblings and their spouses, Robert Maxwell and Ann Marie Steinberg and Susan and Ben Waldman; his father-in-law, James Scott; and several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday from 3 - 7 pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The funeral service will follow at 7pm at the funeral home. A Celebration of His Life will also be held in the Spring of 2020.
Donations may be made in his memory to the East Fishkill Rescue Squad 2502 Route 52 Hopewell Junction, New York 12533. Please visit Ira's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019