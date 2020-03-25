|
|
Irene Chocianowski
HYDE PARK - Irene Lillian Chocianowski, 91, a lifelong area resident, died on March 24, 2020 at Archcare at Ferncliff.
Born in Poughkeepsie on March 28, 1928, she was the daughter of Joseph and Julia (Nagy) Petro. She volunteered at Vassar Brothers Medical Center for many years.
On September 15, 1951 at St. Joseph's Church in Poughkeepsie, Irene married William Chocianowski who predeceased her in 1977.
Irene is survived by her sons and their wives, Larry and Theresa Chocianowski of Millbrook, William and Donna Chocianowski of Deland, FL, and John Chocianowski of LaGrangeville; her grandchildren, Jessica, Samuel, Daniel, Alyson and Lauren; and her great-grandchildren, Payton and Kinsley.
Private interment will be held at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Poughkeepsie. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the Vassar Brothers Hospital Foundation. Please visit Irene's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020