Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Congregation Anshe Tzaydik Cemetery
Ellenville, NY
Irene Korb

Irene Korb

Riverdale - Funeral for IRENE KORB will be at Congregation Anshe Tzaydik Cemetery in Ellenville, at 11am on March 27. Irene passed away in Riverdale, NY, on March 20 at age 89. She was born Ida Korb in Ellenville, NY, to Morris and Fannie Arons Korb.

Irene was the second youngest among six girls and one brother, all of whom were raised in Ellenville. She lived in the Chelsea area of New York City most of her life, working for the New York Port Authority for 29 years. Irene will always be remembered for her generosity, big smile, and jovial laugh.

She is survived by many friends, two sisters, and several nephews & nieces.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 23, 2019
