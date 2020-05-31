Irene L. Mondou
Town of Poughkeepsie - Irene L. Mondou, 84, of Poughkeepsie, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Eleanor Health Care Center, Hyde Park.
She was born in New Bedford, MA February 4, 1936, the daughter of Joseph N. Arguin and Anne Eva LaPlante. On September 5, 1960, she was married to Eugene R. Mondou, who died January 13, 2016.
Mrs. Mondou was employed as a Medical assistant for Dutchess County. She was an avid bowler, and bowled many years for leagues at Holiday Bowl. She also enjoyed knitting, especially for hospitals making knit caps for newborns. Mrs. Mondou was a semi-pro cake baker.
Surviving are her children, Marie A. Pearson of Sterling, VA, Diane I. Malone(John) of the town of Poughkeepsie, Elaine R. Pulsifer of Union, KY, grandchildren, Dana, Rachel, and Leah Pearson, Rebecca and John Malone, Stephanie Thorpe, Christine, Nicholas and Elizabeth Pulsifer, and 2 sisters, Cecile Jarman of Texas, and Annette Provencal of Mass.
Services will be at the convenience of the family. Burial St. Marys Cemetery. Arrangements are in charge of the Delehanty Funeral Home. To send a condolence, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.