Irene Ladensack
Poughkeepsie - Irene J. Ladensack, a lifelong local area resident, passed away at the River Valley Grand Health Care Center in Poughkeepsie on Monday, June 15, 2020. She was 63.
Daughter of the late Raymond R. and Doris B. (Owens) Robinson, Irene was born in Poughkeepsie on August 27, 1956.
She was a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Poughkeepsie and volunteered at the local soup kitchen throughout the 1980s and 1990s. Her hobbies included baking, reading, crossword puzzles, and walking. More than anything else, she cherished spending time with her family.
On May 22, 1992, she married Carl E. Ladensack in Wappingers. Irene was predeceased by her husband on March 8, 2012.
She is survived by her son, Larry Pendleton II and his wife Tina of Pleasant Valley; her daughter, JoAnn Ladensack & her husband Robert of Beacon; her daughter, Christina Reinoehl & her husband Joshua Jr. of Glenham; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; many stepchildren; her brother, George Robinson of Wappingers Falls; her sister, Ruth Thomas of Poughkeepsie; her brother, Kenny Robinson of Hopewell Junction; her sister, Joan Robinson of Wappingers Falls; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews as well as other loving relatives & friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, Irene was also predeceased by her grandson, Zachary Reinoehl (2019); her nephew, David Thomas (1999); as well as her infant sister Virginia Robinson.
Services will be private. Interment will follow at Pleasant Valley Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Christ Episcopal Church, 20 Carroll Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.
Arrangements are under the direction of McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. For online tributes, you can visit Irene's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Poughkeepsie - Irene J. Ladensack, a lifelong local area resident, passed away at the River Valley Grand Health Care Center in Poughkeepsie on Monday, June 15, 2020. She was 63.
Daughter of the late Raymond R. and Doris B. (Owens) Robinson, Irene was born in Poughkeepsie on August 27, 1956.
She was a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Poughkeepsie and volunteered at the local soup kitchen throughout the 1980s and 1990s. Her hobbies included baking, reading, crossword puzzles, and walking. More than anything else, she cherished spending time with her family.
On May 22, 1992, she married Carl E. Ladensack in Wappingers. Irene was predeceased by her husband on March 8, 2012.
She is survived by her son, Larry Pendleton II and his wife Tina of Pleasant Valley; her daughter, JoAnn Ladensack & her husband Robert of Beacon; her daughter, Christina Reinoehl & her husband Joshua Jr. of Glenham; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; many stepchildren; her brother, George Robinson of Wappingers Falls; her sister, Ruth Thomas of Poughkeepsie; her brother, Kenny Robinson of Hopewell Junction; her sister, Joan Robinson of Wappingers Falls; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews as well as other loving relatives & friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, Irene was also predeceased by her grandson, Zachary Reinoehl (2019); her nephew, David Thomas (1999); as well as her infant sister Virginia Robinson.
Services will be private. Interment will follow at Pleasant Valley Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Christ Episcopal Church, 20 Carroll Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.
Arrangements are under the direction of McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. For online tributes, you can visit Irene's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.