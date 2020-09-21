Irene M. Pisano
Wappingers Falls - Irene M. Pisano, 52, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, September 20, 2020. The daughter of Anthony and Irene (Sicolo) Pisano, she was born in Cornwall, NY on February 2, 1968.
Irene grew up and attended schools in Wappingers Falls. Irene attended Dutchess County Community College and the University of Arizona. Her skills as a food stylist, author and photographer helped her create her most famous cooking blog called Cinnamon Spice and Everything Nice. Irene loved creating new recipes for her blog and sharing her delicious meals with her family. Irene also developed recipes for major food companies and had her recipes advertised in many holiday baking magazines. Irene also enjoyed collecting and reading cook books of all cultures and countries, learning new techniques and recipes to incorporate in her own meals. She also had Moon the kitchen cat that always accompanied her in the kitchen as the certified bowl licker.
Irene is survived by her parents Anthony and Irene Pisano, sister Christine Hay and nephew Alexander Hay. She is predeceased by the love of her life her son Jaime Clausen, nephew Anthony Hay and Moon the kitchen cat.
In keeping with the family's wishes, arrangements will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Kaplan Family Hospice, 1 Sunrise Ln., Newburgh, NY 12550.
