|
|
Irene Mae Callaghan
Rhinebeck - Irene Mae Callaghan, a lifelong resident of Rhinebeck, New York, passed away on April 26, 2020 at the age of 87 from complications of Parkinson's Disease. She was born on January 8th, 1933, to James R. and Lula N. (White) Stone Sr. and was affectionately called "Renie" by family and friends. After graduating from Rhinebeck High School in 1950, she worked briefly at IBM until she married Norman M. Callaghan, Jr. on July 25, 1954 and started a family. Norman predeceased her July 1, 2014.
For Renie family came first.
Irene is survived by three daughters and their families: Debbie (Jay) Close, Sharon (Richard) Kirker, and Nancy (Michael) Simpler; grandchildren Morgan, Caley, Christopher, Majerle, Karen, and Kaci; and great-grandchildren Hudson, Cruz, and Luciana. She is also survived by her sister, Dolores (Anthony) Putorti, as well as several generations of nieces and nephews. Her brother James R. Stone, Jr. and sister Janet L. Cotting predeceased her.
Irene's love of music was evident in her time playing the cello and baritone, as well as singing. Maintaining her yearly vegetable garden and flowers, sewing, knitting, and feeding her birds gave her great joy throughout her life. Renie also worked for Wonderland Florist Nursery and Farmers Market for several years.
At her request, donations may be made to Grace Bible Fellowship Church, the Rhinebeck Rescue Squad, or the Rhinebeck Fire Department.
Memorial services for family and friends will be held at a later date.
To sign the online register please visit dapsonchestney.com
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home, 51 W. Market St., Rhinebeck.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 1 to May 10, 2020