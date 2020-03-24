Services
1921 - 2020
Irene Prentiss Obituary
Irene Prentiss

Cranston, RI - Irene Domenico Prentiss, 98, died on March 21, 2020 at home in Cranston, RI where she has lived since 2007. She previously lived in Fishkill, NY and Boynton Beach, FL.

Born on September 14, 1921 in Newburgh, NY, Irene was the daughter of the late Anthony and Agnes (Triffilo) Domencio. On April 9, 1950 in Beacon, NY, she married Roy J. Prentiss who predeceased her in 2012.

Irene worked as an Office Manager at Texaco Research Center in Glenham, NY and for Trane Co. in Fishkill, NY until her retirement. She was a parishioner at St. Mary, Mother of the Church in Fishkill, NY and was a member of the Junior League of Beacon, NY.

Irene was an excellent homemaker and partner in her husband's business, Chris-Bar Electric. Irene and Roy enjoyed a busy social life as well as traveling with family and friends.

She is survived by her daughters and their husbands, Christine and Stephen Reid of Cranston, RI and Barbara and Craig Upchurch of Wickenburgh, AZ; her grandchildren and their spouses, Amy and Michael DosSantos of Charlestown, RI, Kelly and Jared Fogel of Rehobath, MA, and Kimberly and Robert Foster of Richmond, RI; her great-grandchildren, Reid DosSantos, Lola DosSantos, Bryn DosSantos, Jax Fogel, Drew Fogel, Brooke Foster, and Savannah Foster; and her brother, Anthony Domenico and his wife Fran of Wappingers Falls, NY.

Irene was privately entombed at Fishkill Rural Cemetery. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Mary, Mother of the Church in Fishkill, NY at a later date.

Donations may be made in Irene's memory to . Please visit her Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com for online condolences and donations, or to check on the service details.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 24 to Mar. 29, 2020
