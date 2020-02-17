|
Iris Weidner
Wallkill - Iris B. Weidner, age 79, of Wallkill, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 at The Pines in Poughkeepsie, New York.
Born August 12, 1940 in Poughkeepsie, New York, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Dorothy (Delaney) Roselle.
Iris married Herb Weidner and they had many happily married years before his passing in 2007.
She was employed by IBM in Poughkeepsie, New York as a Secretary. While Herb was alive, they were snowbirds, spending the cold winter months in Florida. Iris left behind many trinkets and memorabilia that she cherished. She was an animal lover, especially cats, and enjoyed playing bingo. She was often in Saratoga Springs at the horse races, or in Monticello, gambling.
Iris is survived by many loved ones.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was also predeceased by her brothers, Allan Taylor and Richard Roselle and her sister, Cherri VanBenschoten. Friends may call on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. for a celebration of her life, at Copeland-Hammerl Funeral Home, 162 South Putt Corners Road, New Paltz, NY 12561.
A graveside service will take place the following day, Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Lloyd Cemetery, 841 New Paltz Road, Highland, NY 12528 with Reverend Arlene Dawber officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations in Iris's name be made to the animal shelter of your choice.
Copeland-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist Iris's family with the arrangements.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020