Allen Funeral Home
3270 Franklin Ave.
Millbrook, NY 12545
845-677-9611
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
15 North Ave.
Millbrook, NY
Irma Brunmayer

Irma Brunmayer Obituary
Irma Brunmayer

VERBANK - Irma M. Brunmayer of Verbank, NY, passed away on January 6, 2020. Irma was born in the Bronx, NY to Leopold and Irma Brunmayer. She was a resident of Verbank for over 80 years. She taught many area residents over her teaching career in both Millbrook and Wappingers Falls. She loved flowers and plants, and was very active in the local garden club. She enjoyed traveling with her friends and family. Irma was a great source of local historical facts about Verbank and the surrounding area.

Irma will be greatly missed by her cousins Barbara Kelly and husband Fred; Eileen del Rosario and husband Michael; Colleen Lamb; Daniel Kelly and wife Louella; as well as her cousins, Danyel Alvarado, husband Michael, and son Logan; Kaylee Mignone, husband Thomas, and son Brooks; Randi Calkins and husband Wesley; Jamie del Rosario; and Brian Lamb. She will also be missed by her dear friend Tom Farmer and wife Susan.

A Mass of Christian burial will be offered on Wednesday, January 15 at 10:00 am from St. Joseph's Church, 15 North Ave., Millbrook. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Millbrook. Memorial donations may be made in Irma's memory to the Millbrook Educational Foundation or the Millbrook Free Library.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Allen Funeral Home, Millbrook.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
