Irma Kennedy
Hyde Park - Irma H. Kennedy, 92, of Rhinebeck, previously of Hyde Park, died on Friday, April 3, 2020, at Ferncliff Nursing Home, Rhinebeck, NY.
Born on July 21, 1927, in Queens, NY, she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Helene Bauer Bechtoldt. She married Francis J. Kennedy on November 11, 1950. Francis died on September 30, 1972.
Irma retired from Northern Dutchess Hospital, where she worked as a nursing assistant. Irma was of the catholic faith and active in local community groups.
Survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Janet and Paul Klump, daughter and son-in-law, Susan and John Bowman, son and daughter-in-law, Jack and Caitlyn Kennedy, her sister, Gertrude Ward, beloved grandchildren, and nieces, nephews and good friends.
Due to the Covid-19 gathering regulations, graveside services at Union Cemetery of Hyde Park will be private and at the convenience of the family. Cremation already took place at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.
Irma's family respectfully requests memorial donations to The , 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY 12205 or online at . or American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 or online at www.diabetes.org.
A special thanks to the staff at Ferncliff Nursing Home, especially mom's nurse "Lisa"—An angel in disguise.
Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park. To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020