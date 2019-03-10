|
Irma Todd DiGregorio
Poughkeepsie - Irma Todd DiGregorio found peace on February 18, 2019 at the age of 97 after a long illness. She was a remarkable woman: soft-spoken, strong-willed and independent, whose fortitude and constancy enabled her to endure many storms and give strength to her family throughout her life. She was always proud of her centuries-deep family roots in the Hudson Valley. Irma had a deep love for animals, enjoyed dancing from a very early age and excelled at all forms of stitching and weaving. She learned to drive at age 8 and loved doing so well into her nineties.
Born Irma Coddington Ward at St. Francis Hospital in Poughkeepsie in 1921, she was employed there as the Manager of Housekeeping and later Laundry Services from 1964-1983. Irma married Franklin Kunze Todd in 1942 at the United Methodist Church in Hyde Park, with whom she raised two sons until Kunze's death in 1955. She later married Ronald DiGregorio and continued to reside in Hyde Park until 1985 when they moved to Florida. She lived in New Port Richey until 2002 and then moved to Clinton, TN where she lived until returning to Poughkeepsie in 2018 to live with her granddaughter.
She was predeceased by her youngest son Steven Roy Todd in 1978, her sister Winifred Burgess of TN in 1992, her husband Ronald DiGregorio in 1993 and her eldest son Ward Donald Todd in 2001. She is survived and cherished by her granddaughter Barbara Todd of Poughkeepsie, her niece Luann Keller of Powell, TN and cousins in Hyde Park.
A memorial service will be held on March 16 at 2:00 pm at Artists' Collective of Hyde Park, 4338 Albany Post Rd, Hyde Park, NY. Burial in the family plot at Union Cemetery of Hyde Park will take place in the spring. Cremation was done at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Dutchess County SPCA, 636 Violet Ave, Hyde Park, NY 12538 (dcspca.org) or Artists' Collective of Hyde Park, 4338 Albany Post Rd., Hyde Park, NY 12538 (artistscollectiveofhydepark.com).
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 10, 2019