|
|
Irmgard B. DiCastro
Beacon - Irmgard B. DiCastro, a longtime resident of Beacon, passed away on September 3, 2019 at St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital, Newburgh. She was 85 years old.
Irma was born on March 15, 1934 in Pirmasens, Germany the daughter of the late Gustav and Ottillie Henniger Bixler. Irma survived the horrors of World War II and had many stories that she told. Irma married Joseph A. DiCastro. Mr. DiCastro predeceased her on April 2, 1985. She was a member of the Beacon Seniors and Gadabouts and a longtime member of Germania of Poughkeepsie. Irma loved animals. She also enjoyed travelling the world with her son.
Irma is survived by her sons, Drew DiCastro and Mark DiCastro and his fiancé, Dawn Hettrick; her sister, Gertrude "Ruth" Jaquot of France; her cousin, Lilli Ritter of Germany; her niece, Claudia Courrier; her special nieces, Susan DiCastro, Joanne DiCastro and Charlene Westerhuis; her neighbor and honorary son, Craig "Cecil" Chisolm; honorary daughter, Bernadette Miller; her numerous nieces and nephews and her cat, Betsey.
Family and friends will gather on Sunday, September 8 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman Street, Beacon and from 9 to 10:15 a.m. on Monday, September 9. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. at Poughkeepsie Rural Community Mausoleum, 342 South Avenue, Poughkeepsie.
Memorial donations in memory of Irma may be made to either , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to any animal society.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.riverviewbyhalvey.com.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Patrick J. Halvey of Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, LLC.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 5, 2019