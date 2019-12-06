|
Irving Abzug
Poughkeepsie - Irving "Irv" Abzug passed away peacefully on December 2, 2019. Born on February 21, 1925, he lived a full, wonderful life of 94 years. Born in Brooklyn, Irv spent most of his adult life in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., before retiring with his wife of 62 years, Harriet, to Leisure World in Maryland, spending winters in Delray Beach, FL. Irv was preceded in death by his wife, Harriet Schayer Abzug; his parents, Minnie Keltz Abzug and Isidore Abzug; and his brother, Murray Abzug.
Irv entered CCNY at age 16 then joined the U.S. Navy during WWII. Though he will be remembered in part for his exceptional 47-year career at IBM and wide-ranging interests and talents -- including tennis and performing magic -- his greatest legacy is his impact on the family he leaves behind. Irv and Harriet fostered such a bond within the family that all of their children, and eventually all of their families, travel from almost every corner of the country to be together every Passover - a tradition that continued after Harriet's passing and continues to this day.
Irv is survived by his four children: Barry Abzug (wife: Faith) of Falls Church, Va.; Jesse Abzug (wife: Rhoda) of Ashburn, Va; Mark Abzug (wife: Mary) of Denver; and Laurie Lazoff (husband: Howard) of Germantown, Md.
He is also survived by his 11 grandchildren, all of whom cherished their time playing tennis, Ping-Pong, cards, and magic with their "Grandpa" or "Poppa": Jamie Abzug of Santa Monica, Calif.; Samantha Abzug of Seattle; Robyn Abzug of Los Angeles; Benjamin Abzug (wife: Jess) of Mount Pleasant, S.C.; Zachary Abzug (wife: Jess) of Durham, N.C.; Spyros Fabrikant of New York; Melanie Abzug of Chicago; Gabrielle Fabrikant-Abzug of Denver; and Jason Lazoff, Jeremy Lazoff, and Todd Lazoff of Germantown, Md.
And, Irv lived to meet his first great grandchild, Joanna, who was born in 2016.
A memorial service was held on Wednesday, December 4, at the National Memorial Park/King David Memorial Gardens in Falls Church, Va.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests that donations be made in memory of Irv to the Hospice program at the Jewish Social Service Agency in Rockville, Maryland: JSSA Hospice, 6123 Montrose Rd, Rockville, MD 20852, or https://secure3.convio.net/jssa/site/Donation2?df_id=2863&2863.donation=form1 where you can direct your gift to Hospice via the drop-down menu.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019