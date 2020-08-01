1/1
Irving H. Sundermann
Irving H. Sundermann

Irving H. Sundermann (née Roberts) left this earth on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the age of 80. Born in Stamford, Connecticut in 1940 Irv served his country by enlisting in the United States Navy at the age of 17. After completing his service he resided for many years in Norwalk, Connecticut before relocating to Fishkill, New York. During his career Irv worked at Pitney Bowes, Olivetti and he ended his career at Ogden Allied. Once retired he spent time on his golf game, enjoyed dining out with friends and taking road trips. His quick wit and playful jabbing will be missed by his children Ronald Sundermann, Joy Oldendorf (Mark) and his grand children Jake LeDuc, Tyler and Kierstynn Sundermann and bonus grandchildren Michael, Eric and Casey Oldendorf. The family will hold a service in the coming weeks. Anyone who wishes to attend or cares to share memories can email jkolden@me.com.




Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

